FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- A horrific crash on Highway 98 sent at least one person to the hospital and knocked out power for businesses in the area.

The wreck involved a vehicle that left the road and took out a utility pole. The crash left the vehicle mangled and unrecognizable.

At least one person was taken to the hospital on a helicopter. No details about the victim have been released.

Highway 98 was closed between Morphy Avenue and Middle Street for hours as crews worked to clean up the scene.