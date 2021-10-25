SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -- Some Spanish Fort business owners are picking up the pieces after a car smashed into their building Saturday morning, October 23, 2021. It happened around 8 a.m. when the driver apparently sped through the intersection of Highways 90 and 31 and lost control, striking to building, according to police.

Spanish Fort Police said a 2010 Honda Crosstour, operated by an unnamed driver crossed the intersection, went through a hedgerow and parking lot before crashing through the front of the building. The crash caused extensive damage, knocking down walls, the ceiling and leaving the inside in shambles.

“Shrubs and part of a sign or something I believe this time was clipped,” said Sgt. Steven Mooney with Spanish Ft. Police. “Mainly just shrubs is the only thing between the building and the road.”

Mooney said, “this time” because in his 13 years with the force, he’s seen the same building hit three times. Fox 10 News covered an almost identical story there in 2016 when a car plowed into the same Edward Jones office. In that case and others, drivers were found to be under the influence.

When asked if the driver in this case is suspected of DUI, Mooney said, “Yes. Just the officers that responded to the scene, their statements on what they observed and spoke with the subject.”

One big difference in this case is the time of day. Police said this was the first time it happened during daylight hours and fortunately, before the businesses opened. The brunt of the damage is to the Edward Jones Financial Office and Golden Rule Senior Center. Employees at Golden Rule are shocked but thankful they and their clients weren’t there.

“Most likely I’m sitting at my desk. If not me, sometimes my seven-year-old’s up here and she loves to sit at my desk and if either one of us were there, there’s a chance we wouldn’t have made it, or we would have been severely…severely hurt,” said one employee.

Even though years can pass between incidents, those who are left to pick up the pieces when the next driver crashes into their building feel like something should be done to make the intersection safer.

“It can’t be looked into or investigated until there’s a complaint so if they have a complaint, which they do, just reach out,” Mooney explained. “It has to be a concern that’s expressed before anything can be looked into.”

Police suggest complaints be directed toward ALDOT since the intersection is at the convergence of a state and US highway. Since the driver was treated and released from the hospital, investigators are planning to subpoena medical records to learn if they were under the influence and decide if they will be charged.