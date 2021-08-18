Catholic schools across Gulf Coast return to class

Several students at Saint Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope snapping selfies in their uniforms as they headed inside for their first day of school Wednesday morning.

It’s a day senior and student body president Grace Noonan says she and her friends have been looking forward to for weeks.

“I’m just really excited for all the bonds I’m going to have, leading our students. We have a lot of things planned, I know Covid has gotten in the way, so we’re hoping just to make everyone excited and everyone get in the mood for school spirit,” said Noonan.

Mobile Archbishop Thomas Rodi following suit with other systems, imposing a last minute mask mandate as covid cases continue to rise in our area.

Kids kindergarten through 12th grade, teachers, staff, and visitors are now required to wear masks indoors on school property.

“I think everybody was kind of down in the dumps about it, but we’ve kind of embraced it, and kids are very resilient. They make adjustments pretty quickly, so they’re going to be okay,” said SMCHS Principal Faustin Weber.

Administrators say social distancing is a little more difficult this year as the school enters its sixth year of educating students, with their enrollment closing in at capacity at around 350.

“It adds some extra things you have to deal with every day. Nobody has really lived this before, within the last year and a half, so everyone is kind of in the same boat,” said John Scimeca, SMCHS Assistant Principal.

The pandemic itself stepping in as a teacher though for students, one theology teacher says.

“I think one of the blessings of the pandemic has been sort of seeing the faith in a new way, seeing that faith is a stable thing, and in uncertain times something that’s really beautiful is the recognition that we’re not in control, that God is in control, and that gives us a lot to talk about in the classroom,” said teacher Gabrielle Smith.

Students and teachers tell us while requiring masks may not be preferred, they are happy to take any and every extra precaution to make sure schools can stay open, especially with cases rising here daily.