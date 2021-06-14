BAY MINETTE, ALA. (WALA)- The Chuck Stevens Dodge car dealership in Bay Minette had a mess to clean up after some thieves ransacked the place and then took off with a couple of cars.

Some of the crime was caught on surveillance video, leading to one arrest.

Bay Minette Police said at least three suspects ransacked the place, stole a Ram 3500 truck and a Dodge Challenger along with 62 key fobs worth more than $9,000.

The cars were found a few miles up the road in Evergreen and were returned damage free. The fobs are still missing.

Austin Weaver, sales rep said, "Those keys aren't cheap and not like the old days, you know, five bucks and get a new one made so rather pricey but like I say, some were covered. We're in the process of getting new ones made so not letting it slow us up at all."

Police arrested Mitchel Williams, charged with 3rd degree burglary in the crime, but at least two others are still on the run.

If you recognize any of the suspects in the video, call Bay Minette police.