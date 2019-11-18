BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- A police chase with speeds reaching 100 mph ended when the suspect crashed on Highway 287 in Bay Minette.
Investigators said an officer spotted a Mitsubishi SUV speeding and swerving on Highway 31 around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 17. According to police, the vehicle was driven by Brian Wesley Rogers of Bay Minette.
When the police officer attempted to stop the vehicle, investigators said Rogers sped off and tried to get away. The vehicle led the officer to Highway 287 and hit speeds of 100 mph. Dashcam video from the patrol car shows the suspect lose control of the vehicle, sending it off the road where it flipped several times.
Police said Rogers sustained minor injuries in the crash and was treated and released from North Baldwin Hospital. He was then arrested and charged with attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a parole violation. He's being held in jail with no bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.