SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Spanish Fort is recommending people on the Causeway, Pineda Island, and Blakely River Road to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Sally.
These areas are prone to flooding during storms, and Sally is a slow-moving hurricane expected to bring a massive amount of rain to the Gulf Coast.
Anyone needing a place to stay during the storm is asked to call the Baldwin County Emergency Agency for shelter availability at 251-972-6807.
