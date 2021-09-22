Property taxes are going up in central Baldwin County, all in an effort to support local schools. Voters approved the plan by less than one percent.

Sixteen hundred and eighty folks turned out Tuesday, September 21, 2021 to vote on the 3-mil property tax referendum and the margin of victory, just 16 votes. As close as it was, there will be no recount. Baldwin County Probate Judge, Harry D’Olive and the Baldwin County Commission had the county attorney look into that.

“The recount statute does not apply in a local referendum,” said D’Olive. “It only applies to a general election or to a state-wide referendum.”

Central Baldwin now joins Fairhope and Spanish Fort as the latest feeder pattern to pass a property tax hike for schools. The new tax assessment is expected to bring in approximately $750,000 per year. That money will be spent on a variety of educational enrichment programs and staffing at seven schools within Robertsdale High School’s feeder pattern.

“I’m sure everyone will get some sort of benefit…each school, each year. But, like you said, there may be a school that gets a little more than their hundred grand or however it’s divided up based on the needs of that school,” explained Robertsdale High School principal, Joe Sharp. “If we’ve got one elementary school that’s struggling with reading and math, it only makes sense to spend our resources in that school to pick those students up.”

So, what will a 3-mil tax increase mean to you? It depends on what kind of property you own, but here’s an example. If you own a home valued at $200,000, it will cost you an additional $60 per year. For acreage, every 100 acres of farmland will run an additional $18 per year.

Sharp is grateful for those who turned out and wants to assure those who were against the increase that the money will be spent responsibly.

“You’ve got word from me, representing the other six principals in our district, the three mayors and their city councils as well as the nine-member Education Action Committee that we’re going to be very transparent and we’re going to be very diligent and good stewards of this new money that comes in,” Sharp said.

The new, 3-mil assessment will begin October 1, 2021 and run through September 30, 2022. That’s when property owners will see an increase in taxes.