Changes coming to Baldwin Beach Express/Buc-ee's exit to help alleviate traffic

Baldwin County Commission, Alabama Department of Transportation, and Buc-ee’s are working together to alleviate summer beach traffic around the popular stop where I-10 meets Baldwin Beach Express.
Congestion during peak months at exit 49 caused some major backups both on I-10 and Baldwin Beach Express during peak months last year, but county commission approved an ALDOT proposal they believe will help Tuesday morning.
A 900-foot portion of County Road 68 will be renamed Buc-ee’s Boulevard, with a new exit sign installed keeping beach traffic to the left as drivers exit off I-10 to Baldwin Beach Express.
Officials hope this will help cut back on traffic and clear up confusion for those wanting to turn into Buc-ee’s off Baldwin Beach Express to County Road 68.
Drivers we talked to say the changes are desperately needed.
“It backs up way too far and I don’t think anybody anticipated this place would take off as quick as it has and as well as it has,” said Bob Howe, who lives just off CR 68 in Loxley near Buc-ee’s.
Buc-ee’s tells us they also have purchased additional land adjacent to their current parking lot to add additional parking spots to help control traffic and crowds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.