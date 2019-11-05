GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Gulf Shores say that on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, dozens of residents woke up to find their vehicles had been entered illegally overnight.
GSPD detectives are investigating 28 cases of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and two vehicle thefts, all believed to have been committed by the same suspects.
According to a police department news release, detectives were able to identify the drivers of both stolen vehicles and charges are being filed on those cases today. Two juveniles from Pensacola, Fla., will be charged with one count each of receiving stolen property in the first degree, the release states.
Police say the juveniles are believed to belong to a group of suspects recently arrested in Escambia County, Fla. Officials there have arrested eight individuals involved in a multi-jurisdictional vehicle burglary, vehicle theft,and armed robbery ring.
These cases are still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nick Corcoran at 251-968-2431 or ncorcoran@gulfshoresal.gov.
"Residents are reminded to always lock car doors when exiting their vehicle. Valuables should never be left in plain sight," the GSPD news release advises.
