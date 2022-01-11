BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -Just one day after an alleged distracted driver slammed into a Bay Minette police vehicle, Chief Al Tolbert Tuesday, reminded drivers about the move over law.

That law requires you to move over if you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road.

It's a misdemeanor with fines ranging from 100 to 200 dollars. But the main focus for officers is making sure that everyone is safe.

"The vehicle. The patrol vehicle was parked in a way that where it was kind of the last line of defense for the workers. So, had the vehicle not been there, some of the construction workers could've been hit as well," Chief Tolbert said.

Thankfully nobody including the officer was injured. But that's not always the case.

Just last month, Rebecca Neesmith lost her husband Jonathan who was a tow truck driver.

Saraland police said he was on the shoulder loading up a disabled vehicle onto his tow truck when another vehicle hit him.

"The law that's in place is not just for police cars. It's not just for ambulances. It's not just for fire trucks. It's for any emergency vehicle that's on the side of the road. Everyone deserves to be able to go home," Rebecca Neesmith said.

Chief Tolbert said his message for his officers is to be aware at all times. Because unfortunately, not everyone else on the road is.

"Just a little research after this wreck yesterday. In the last ten years, it's been an average of once a week an officer being struck and killed by distracted drivers who do not either slow down or move over for emergency vehicles on the shoulder of the road," Chief Tolbert said.

ALEA is investigating the crash. it's unknown if that driver will be cited.