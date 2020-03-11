FAIRHOPE, Ala. --13 members of 3 Circle Church in Fairhope had been quarantined since Wednesday after a former guest and several staff members at the hotel they were staying at tested positive for COVID 19 strain of the virus.
The members have now made it back to Alabama after testing negative for the virus.
Lead Pastor, Chris Bell states: ,
"Most of you know many of us. We live our lives among you as fellow parents, friends, and citizens. We love this place we call home. We would never want to put anyone at risk, or cause any of you to be concerned. This is why we are completely following the government guidelines on this situation. Even though we were tested and cleared late into the incubation period of this virus, we want to do everything we can to ensure that this is done responsibly. We talked to government officials and health officials as we made this plan. A board-certified medical doctor is directing, observing, and helping us through this process. All thirteen of our team remain completely free of symptoms. We are grateful for this, but we will fully complete this process."
