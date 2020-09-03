BAY MINETTE, Ala. --City Hope Church recently donated 125 reusable water bottles and several boxes of disposable masks for students at Pine Grove Elementary School.
According to the City of Bay Minette, due to COVID-19, the school system asked students to bring their own water bottles to drink from each day. And they said these bottles and masks could be shared with students who may not have access to one.
