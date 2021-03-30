DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Daphne wants to hire some new faces for a number of positions.
We're talking everything from a library aide and building inspector to public works employees and maintenance workers.
A job fair event Monday was just one way city leaders are reaching out to get more people to apply. If you didn't make it out, you can still do so in another way -- on the city's website.
