DAPHNE, Ala. --The City of Daphne, in partnership with Alabama Career Center Systems, is hosting a job fair on March 29 from 9 am to 2 pm in Daphne City Hall.
You can apply in advance at www.daphneal.com.
Computers will be on hand for those that cannot access applications prior to the event.
They urge for you to bring a resume and to arrive prepared to meet with internal recruiters or hiring managers.
Masks are also required to enter the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.