DAPHNE, Ala. --The City of Daphne, in partnership with Alabama Career Center Systems, is hosting a job fair on March 29 from 9 am to 2 pm in Daphne City Hall.

You can apply in advance at www.daphneal.com.

Computers will be on hand for those that cannot access applications prior to the event.

They urge for you to bring a resume and to arrive prepared to meet with internal recruiters or hiring managers.

Masks are also required to enter the building.