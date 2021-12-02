DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Daphne decking the halls Thursday night. The Jubilee City has a lot to be thankful for as they usher in the Christmas season.

As folks walked up they were surrounded by the sounds of the season as the Daphne Elementary Principal's Choir helped get things started.

"What was your favorite song? -- Rudolph," said Kensington Faust, 9 years old, Daphne Elementary Choir.

"They did such a great job!!! I love that they learned the song in sign language. That was awesome," said Jennifer Faust, Kensington's mom.

Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune welcoming everyone and acknowledging the big crowd. After a few thank yous -- he was ready to flip the switch -- lighting the big tree in front of City Hall and downtown Main Street.

Lee: "I think you are probably - the most festive mayor on the Gulf Coast. (Laughs). Mayor LeJeune: Well, last year was holly berries -- matching my wife. This year it is snow flakes (matching blazer and tie). So look -- everybody has got to come out next year to see what the outfit is going to be."

Locals were happy to be back experiencing the most wonderful time of year together again.

"It's amazing! That's why we are here. The weather is perfect -- you can't beat it," said Jack and Jacob Clark.

And even though it wasn't in the forecast -- we saw snow in Daphne.

"It's such a wonderful event and the snow just makes it all that more magical," said Ava Cocke, Azalea Trail Maid.

"It truly is a magical kickoff to the holiday season," said Georgia Byrd, Azalea Trail Maid.

But perhaps -- the real magic -- the return to fellowship and hope for a brighter new year.

"And that connection -- that personal connection you can't replace that with a computer screen. And to have these people show up and be part of this great city -- I mean it just touches my heart and like I said -- we are just so blessed in this area," said Mayor LeJeune.

The City of Daphne certainly has a lot to look forward to in the upcoming year. They just finished their inclusive playground, the splash pad opens up next spring, and they're also working on a new state of the art animal shelter.