FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- The cold weekend ahead has people heading indoors to try and stay warm.

With those low temperatures, people aren't only protecting themselves but also the things around them.

People in Fairhope prepared for the bitter cold.

Fairhope resident Skylar Hopkins says she doesn't only have to protect herself.

When she gets home she has to make arrangements for her plants and her pets.

"I mean it's such a tropical climate we like to have tropical plants. We love taking care of them," Hopkins said. "And we definitely take them inside. Our house will be full of plants this evening."

Like many others Hopkins was dressed for the cool weather Friday evening.

Coming from North Carolina she says she tried getting away from the cold.

"I've had colder but I didn't enjoy it. I'm a warm-weather person myself," Hopkins said. "We kind of moved to the south to get away from the cold weather. I will definitely be indoors."

Terri Loftin who owns The Plant Fairie in Fairhope says it's important for plant owners to know if their plants can handle these cold temperatures.

"When it gets cold weather you have to know how hardy the plant is, how to protect it," Loftin said. "If you have tender plants in pots and they're easily moveable you can bring them in and protect them that way."

When the temperatures drop low always remember to protect the three p's: your plants, pipes, and pets.