Officials confirmed that Cody Johnson, who is a construction inspector for the City of Fairhope was arrested Monday, October 28th on nine charges of theft.
The 27-year-old from Robertsdale, has been charged with three felonies and six misdemeanors for stealing equipment from nine residential construction sites throughout the Fairhope Police jurisdiction.
According to officials, nearly $6,000 in stolen tools have been recovered and are in the process of being returned to each owner.
“The use of wireless surveillance cameras by property owners has once again proven to be beneficial,” stated Lieutenant Shane Nolte, “We were able to share high-quality video with our officers and within days the subject was spotted by our Patrol Division.”
