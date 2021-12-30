FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- The countdown continues, we are just one day away from ringing in 2022, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate!

The City of Fairhope is hosting its annual New Year's Eve celebration Friday night.

The corner of Fairhope Avenue and Church Street is where the party will begin and many people are eager to celebrate.

"Yeah, I think we heard the fireworks are going to be cool".

"I'm really excited to see all the lights and townhall, and celebrate dressed up."

The band, Black Berry Breeze will perform and keep folks on their feet and dancing into the new year.

Many looking forward to the fireworks and the ball drop at midnight.

"It's really exciting that we get to see the ball drop in real life this year and not like on a TV or something."

After the pandemic put a stop to the celebration last year, folks said they are eager to be out this New Year's Eve.

"Everybody is looking to get out and have a little fun this year."

The festivities kick off at 8:30 p.m. and end with fireworks and the ball drop at midnight. For more information click here.