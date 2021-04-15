FAIRHOPE, Ala. --The Fairhope Water and Wastewater Department wants to notify residents of two sewage spills occurred in the Fairhope area today.

Severe weather in the area caused the Grand Hotel Lift Station at 1 Grand Blvd. to overflow approximately 1,000 gallons into the storm drain that leads to Mobile Bay.

Also, in the Fairhope area at the Lakewood lift station at 18000 Quail Run severe weather caused an estimated SSO of 1,000 gallons to enter a drainage pond that leads to Mobile Bay.

The Fairhope Water and Wastewater department urges residents to exercise caution using this water body for recreational purposes.

Also, thoroughly cook any fish or seafood caught nearby and wash hands after handling fish or seafood.