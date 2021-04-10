FAIRHOPE, Ala. --The Fairhope Water and Wastewater Department wants to notify residents that a sewage spill occurred in the Fairhope area this morning.

Severe weather in the area of Valley Street Lift Station and approximately 6 inches of rain in less than a 10 hour period caused an estimated SSO of 10,000 gallons to enter the ditch area that leads to Big Head Gully.

Due to the same reasons, the area of Grand Hotel Lift Station had an estimated SSO of 25,000 gallons to enter the storm drain that leads to Mobile Bay.

The Fairhope Water and Wastewater department urges residents to exercise caution using this water body for recreational purposes.

Also, thoroughly cook any fish or seafood caught near by and wash hands after handling fish or seafood.

Contact Fairhope Utilities Department for more details (251-928-8003).