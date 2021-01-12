City of Fairhope unveils new app to help combat effects of COVID

The City of Fairhope launched its brand new app a couple of weeks ago, and as COVID cases rise after the holidays, its already coming in handy.
"I don't know the specific numbers, but I will tell you we have a lot of city employees out due to testing positive for COVID, or being exposed to COVID," said Fairhope City Council President, Jack Burrell.
City Hall has seen more than five thousand calls in the last several weeks, which is nearly 60% more than normal for this time of year.
With a short staff, the city enlisted more help, rolling out their new app a few weeks ago.
The app, paid for by CARES Act funds, allows residents to pay their utility bill, submit suggestions, live stream City Council meetings, and much more.
All while lessening contact between employees and residents.
"It not only protects the people going to pay their utility bill, but the people that are receiving those bills," said Burrell.
The city says its still working out a few bugs, but are trying to get the word out about this new service, which a lot of folks, they say, still don't know about yet.
All you have to do is head to your app store and you can download the app for free.
Just search "City of Fairhope AL."
So far the app has been downloaded around one thousand times, but they are hoping that number continues to go up.
