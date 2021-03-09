GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Gulf Shores announced the 2021 lineup for the Music at Meyer Park concert series. City officials say these free springtime concerts have become a fan favorite for locals and visitors alike.

• March 25 – Kenny on the Keys

Music at Meyer Park is going to be a heart-pumping, piano-banging good time with Kenny on the Keys. Kenny is a pocket full of talent matched with decades of experience.

• April 1 – Adam Holt

If Muddy Waters and Tom Petty had a baby, they would name it Adam Holt. With an array of Gibson guitars, an old Ampex tape machine and the most unassuming group of musicians out of Mobile all in his toolset, Alabama singer/songwriter Adam Holt provides a set full of blues, classic country and classic rock n' roll.

• April 8 - The Selfless Lovers

The Selfless Lovers are a piano-driven rock n' roll band from Austin, Texas. The group's original music is inspired by classic rock, soul, blues and southern rock influences. The Selfless Lovers are a must-see live act, showcasing an energized retro sound, fantastic musicianship and danceable original songs.

• April 15 - Red and Revelers

Red and the Revelers are a high-energy powerhouse swamp soul band from the depths of Mobile, Ala. Led by Red Padilla, a singer armed with a powerful soul voice, the Revelers consist of a full horn section rounded off with an assortment of exciting professional musicians ready to entertain.

• April 22 – Funk You

Friends, fun and love comprise Funk You's ethos, a nine-piece musical juggernaut from Augusta, Ga. Motivated by the love of live performance and armed with a captivating sonic presence, the band places a healthy helping of soul atop a funky backbeat that continues to evolve after a decade on the road.

All Music at Meyer Park concerts are free to the public. Food trucks will be at each event for those wishing to purchase food and beverage. Shows begin at 6 p.m. at Meyer Park, which is located at 400 E. 22nd Ave.

These are rain or shine events. In the event of rain, the back-up location will be Big Beach Brewery.

For more information, please visit https://www.gulfshoresal.gov/1428/Music-at-Meyer-Park or call 251.968.1171.