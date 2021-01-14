GULF SHORES, Ala. --The City of Gulf Shores has announced Martin Luther King Jr. Day closures.
Administrative offices for the City of Gulf Shores will be closed on Monday, January 18. Police, fire, and other emergency services will remain open to ensure public safety and health. Regular operations will resume on Tuesday, January 19, at 8 a.m.
The regularly scheduled City Council Work Session (Committee of the Whole) meeting has been rescheduled for a combined City Council Work Session and City Council Meeting on Monday, January 25, at 4 p.m. at the Erie Meyer Civic Center.
The City Store will be closed Monday, January 18, and will resume regular operations on Tuesday, January 19.
The Thomas B. Norton Public Library and the Gulf Shores Museum will be closed Monday, January 18. Regular operation hours for the library and museum will resume on Tuesday, January 19.
The Bodenhamer Recreation Center and George C. Meyer Tennis Center will remain open on Monday, January 18. The Cultural Center remains closed at this time.
Republic Services Garbage and Recycling Services will run as scheduled. Yard debris/bulky pickup will run as scheduled.
For more information or general questions, please contact 251-968-2425 or email communications@gulfshoresal.gov.
