GULF SHORES, Ala. – The City of Gulf Shores announced the third annual Movies at Meyer Park series is scheduled to begin on October 22 at Meyer Park.
Residents and visitors are invited to bring their lawn chairs and blankets for a movie under the stars.
Movies at Meyer Park will feature a series of five films brought to you by Small Town, Big Beach Productions.
• October 22: Gremlins
• October 29: The House with a Clock in its Walls
• November 5: E.T.
• November 12: SCOOB
• November 19: Planes, Trains and Automobiles
All Movies at Meyer Park showings are free to the public and begin at 6 p.m. Meyer Park is located in the Waterway Village District at 400 East 22nd Avenue in Gulf Shores.
Current COVID-19 regulations will be followed and social distancing will be required.
For more information about Movies at Meyer Park, contact the City of Gulf Shores Special Events Division at 251-968-1171 or visit www.gulfshoresal.gov.
