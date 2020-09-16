GULF SHORES, Ala. - Due to the hazardous road conditions, the city-wide curfew is extended until further notice.
Officials say the WC Holmes Bridge, located on Highway 59 crossing the Intracoastal Waterway, will remain closed for entry into Gulf Shores until further notice. Residents and property owners living south of the Intracoastal Waterway will be able to cross with a valid Hurricane Re-Entry Pass. Contractors will also be granted access with a current Contractor Re-Entry Pass. These passes are available for pick up or purchase at City Hall during regular business hours, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For the latest updates and advisories, continue to follow local media and the National Weather Service Mobile at https://www.weather.gov/MOB for continued updates.
