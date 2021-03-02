City of Gulf Shores to host 4th annual Purely Paddle event at Mo’s Landing

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Shores Recreation Department, Paddle the Gulf and the Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Gulf Coast Ambassadors of the Environment program are partnering to host the 4th Annual Get Wild Purely Paddle events on March 27 and April 17 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Mo’s Landing, 18068 Fort Morgan Road.

Locals and visitors are invited to attend these free outdoor events and participate in a kayak adventure led by the team from the Gulf Coast Ambassadors of the Environment program. The event will also feature yard games and other fun activities.

“We are excited to offer Purely Paddle once again to our residents and visitors,” Recreation Manager Nicole Ard said. “This is a great opportunity for people of all ages in our community to get outside and learn more about our environment while having a great time on the water.”

The event is free for all participants. Participants do not have to be a member of the Recreation and Fitness Centers to attend. Kayaks are available to rent for $10.

Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. To register, please visit https://www.gulfshoresal.gov/1227/Online-Registration-Payments.

For more information about Purely Paddle, contact the Gulf Shores Recreation Department at 251.968.9818.