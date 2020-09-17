ORANGE BEACH, Ala. --The City of Orange Beach advises to please be aware of "fake" contractors. And to make sure if you contract someone to help with your home that they have a current Orange Beach Business License.
Contractors can obtain Orange Beach business licenses at the Finance Department, 4151 Orange Beach Blvd.
It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to issue new licenses. If you have a question regarding a license, contact the Finance Department at 251-981-6096.
Contractors can also apply online and will be contacted within 24 hours. Find more information at https://www.orangebeachal.gov/departments/finance-department/about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.