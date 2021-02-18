ORANGE BEACH, Ala. --Orange Beach’s first axe throwing venue, Civil Axe Throwing, which originally opened on May 29 at The Wharf, is preparing to reopen to the public on Friday, February 19, 2021.

Civil Axe Throwing is a large, indoor entertainment venue that allows guests to partake in axe-throwing, a game of skill where players hurl a dulled hatchet at a wooden bullseye.

“We truly appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we waded through the COVID-19 pandemic. Our team received so many inquiries in support and anticipation of our grand reopening,” said Scott Brewster, Civil Axe Throwing Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

“So many small businesses like ours were negatively impacted by the pandemic here in Orange Beach and The Wharf. The lack of tourism really put a strain on the local economy, and we felt worse for those Axeperts that were out of work due to our closure. During our closure, we took the opportunity to move our store just a few suites down in The Wharf.

We believe this is an outstanding space for high-visibility and foot traffic, which will continue our great success in this market. Our team of highly trained Axeperts are absolutely thrilled about our grand reopening this coming Friday and we cannot wait to see our returning and new guests!”

Civil Axe Throwing includes five lanes and one-hour sessions for individuals and large groups up to 50 people.

Civil Axe Throwing will partner with nearby restaurants and bars for full catering services, providing guests with several available options for food and beverage.