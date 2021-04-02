FORT MORGAN, Ala. — The Coast Guard rescued three people Friday from an aground sailboat near Fort Morgan, Alabama.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a call from Baldwin County Emergency Communications Center at 7:37 p.m. Thursday about an aground 47-foot sailboat due to severe weather and it was without power with three people aboard.

The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew, Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.

The Station Dauphin Island boatcrew arrived on scene but was unable to access the boat due to water depth.

According to the Coast Guard, the Air Station New Orleans helicopter crew then arrived on scene, safely hoisted the three people and transported them back to Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley in Mobile, Alabama, where emergency medical services evaluated them for further medical care.

No medical concerns have been reported.