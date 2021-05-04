DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. --The Coast Guard suspended its search Tuesday for a missing swimmer near Dauphin Island.

Robert Brent, a 20-year-old man from Yazoo County, Mississippi, was last seen swimming near a Dauphin Island beach on Sunday evening.

The Coast Guard searched 1,794 square miles over a cumulative 50 hours, but was unable to locate Brent.

"Our Coast Guard crews alongside partner agencies have searched with high confidence in the area of Brent's last known position," said Lt. Cmdr. Erica Brewton, search mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector Mobile. "Unfortunately we have not been able to locate this young man, who was loved by his family and community. Our deepest sympathies are with the family right now."