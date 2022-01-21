There is a new exhibit at the Eastern Shore Art Center! It is called Coastal Clay.
FOX10’s Lenise Ligon sat down with Phillip Counselman to talk more about it.
Coastal Clay Exhibit:
Eastern Shore Art Center
Tuesday – Saturday
10 A.M. – 4 p.m.
Free Admission
