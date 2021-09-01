More than a dozen Baldwin County families are finally able to leave their neighborhood after being cut off by a washed-out road. River Road at Flat Creek caved in Monday afternoon, cutting off both access and the water supply to several homes. County crews are finally able to repair it late Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Styx River at County Road 68 was still high and flowing out of its banks Wednesday. However, it had fallen several feet over the last 24 hours, allowing nearby tributaries like Reedy Creek and Flat Creek to flow freely again. That was good news for at least 14 families who’ve been stuck since Monday when River Road washed out.

“I’ve been building a fence. I’ve got a farm up here I’ve got cows on, goats, hogs and all that stuff up here. I use the time up here that I can work up here, but I’ve also got property out I have to go out and take care of,” explained a frustrated James Lloyd.

Families checked the water level throughout the day, hoping it would soon allow crews to get to work. It was the top priority of the Baldwin County Highway Department which had a temporary plan to make the road passable.

“What we’re going to do is we’re going to be pushing in some rock, some big rock, forcing the water back through the culvert because it’s kind of bypassing the culvert,” said Baldwin County Engineer, Joey Nunnally. “We’re going to build the road up. That’ll force the water back through the culvert and then it will be able to dry everything up to where we can get those guys out.”

The frustration for those who’ve been stuck is they know this will happen again if a more permanent fix isn’t found.

This part of River Road was built in a flood plain at the convergence of Reedy and Flat creeks just above Styx River. Nunnally got an earful from residents Wednesday and knows they’re frustrated. Finding a solution will take time and commitment.

“It’s going to have to be the (County) Commission making this a priority,” Nunnally said. “We’ll probably have to move this road up, 0out of the flood plain which is not…it’s not cheap. Obviously, all that takes is money and we have to have willing landowners to work with us to do so.”

It took a county road crew less than three hours to make the repair late Wednesday afternoon. When the road collapsed it also took down the water lines. A crew from the water company was also on the scene late Wednesday, tunneling under the creek to lay new lines.