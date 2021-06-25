FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's National Pride Month and the Eastern Shore was showing their colors in more ways than one Friday evening. The Color Fairhope with Pride event bringing people to the park next to the pier to celebrate Pride.

With chalk in hand -- they were transforming the park sidewalks into a sea of rainbows with messages of love and acceptance.

"I think especially in small communities in the South - a show of pride -- what that does for people. A sense of community. It's great," said Hannah Legg, local artist.

The Color Fairhope with Pride event is the first public pride event in Fairhope.

"I'm so glad Fairhope has come this far... it's amazing for a small town and for how far it has come. The acceptance -- it's a beautiful thing," said Amanda Scarano.

The event was hosted by Prism United Fairhope -- the organization serves LGBTQ youth in the community.

"I hope that people just look around and see that there is so much more support and positivity in this community for the LGBTQ youth of this community," said Sarah Fischer, Prism United Fairhope.

While they could count on plenty of support -- they admit the forecast had them worried.

"It was raining on my way over across the bay and I was like oh no... but Mobile always surprises you with weather -- so hopefully it will hold off for a bit," said Haley O'Bannon.

Mayor Sherry Sullivan impressed by the pride artwork.

"Just all the acceptance and the sidewalk and chalk and all.. I think it's great," said Mayor Sullivan.

Mayor Sullivan also pleased the Fairhope community -- known for being social -- is finally getting back to doing what it loves as the pandemic continues to ease.

"Last year was such a challenge for everyone... specifically their mental health... so I think being able to see people getting out and being able to enjoy nature, and being able to enjoy each other and hug each other -- and shake hands -- I think that is so important for us as a culture," said Mayor Sullivan. "But we must also still be vigilant and do what's expected to keep everyone safe."

Proud of Friday night's turnout -- Prism United is already looking ahead to next year's event.

"I would love for us to have some music and vendors -- there are plenty of people who reached out, who wanted to show their support and we just did not have enough time to accommodate for that. So I think next year this will be an even bigger event and we'll have more fun," said Corey Harvard, Cofounder and Executive Director Prism United.