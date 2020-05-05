Impact 100 Baldwin County announced its 2020 grants in a Facebook Premiere event on April 27. In spite of the restrictions around the pandemic, the women of the county came together and are awarding $450,000 resulting in five $90,000 grants that will fund transformative programs – and make a difference in the quality of life in Baldwin County.
Each year, Impact 100’s grants are given in relation to the number of members who join or renew their membership in the organization. The more members, the more grant money. Based on the concept of collective giving, each member’s $1,000 donation is pooled to make these high-impact grants, and every dollar of the membership contribution goes directly to the nonprofits.
The membership drive was interrupted by the governor’s stay-at-home orders which gave the women of Baldwin County the opportunity to step up and demonstrate their resilience and commitment to improving life in the county for all residents. Since forming in 2008, this all-volunteer philanthropic organization has distributed $3.6 million in grants to local nonprofits.
"I am so proud and extremely touched by the continued passion for giving and the serving hearts of our members. Even in such challenging and uncertain times as these, the women of Impact 100 Baldwin County remained committed and still prevailed,” said Suzanne Thornburg, President of Impact 100 Baldwin County. “We are changing lives and making a positive impact in our communities, for our nonprofits and those they serve."
Grants are awarded in five areas: arts, culture & recreation; education; environment & preservation; family; and health & wellness. Nonprofits can apply in any of these categories. Impact 100 members volunteer to serve in groups that evaluate the grant applications and select finalists, with the entire membership voting to select the five $90,000 grant recipients.
Nonprofits have until May 5 to submit their Letter of Intent with June 2 the deadline for submitting their Grant Application. The actual grants will be awarded at the Impact 100 Baldwin County Grant Awards in the Fall.
Impact 100 Baldwin County’s mission is to improve the lives of residents by awarding high-impact grants to local nonprofits that fund innovative, meaningful projects that allow agencies to better serve their clients and to improve the Baldwin County community. Impact100BaldwinCounty.org
