Robertsdale, Ala. (WALA)-- A Baldwin County woman needs help after her house burned down last week in Robertsdale.

Teresa Thrower has spent years in Robertsdale giving back to her community while working at a laundromat.

Now they're doing to the same for her after she lost her home and her pets in a house fire.

"They've just been struggling trying to get everything back together," Co-worker Haleigh Hogge said.

"The past couple of days have been so hard on her because not only did she lose her home and everything in it, but she also lost her pets. They were her babies," her boss Alicia Bass said.

Friends told FOX10 when they got the call, they couldn't believe what happened. But they knew they had to do something.

So, they set up a donation envelope inside of the business and a GoFundMe page online.

"She really helps everybody out. She always comes in super nice. Anything that people can give back to her because she gives back to everybody else," Hogge said.

"To us, we just wanted to be there for her and make sure she was okay. We couldn't imagine losing everything. Your babies, your animals," Bass said.

If you would like to help out, you can access that GoFundMe page at this link.