LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) – Imperial Dade, a distributor of food service packaging and janitorial supplies, plans to break ground on a new logistics hub in Baldwin County.

The upcoming 220,000-square-foot building will be located along County Road 49 in Loxley, and will support the company’s expanding customer base and continued growth along the Gulf Coast. Imperial Dade’s new facility is set to bring more than $20 million in total investment to Baldwin County, with plans to create 55 new jobs.

“We are thrilled to be building our new facility here in Baldwin County. This is our home, and we are committed to this community,” said Craig Huey, Loxley branch manager, for a news release.

“We are excited to expand our operation in this important market area and to support Craig Huey and our team in their growth,” said Jason Tillis, president of Imperial Dade.

The new logistics hub, developed and owned by I-10/Gulf Coast Logistics Center LLC, will be the first Class-A industrial facility constructed in Baldwin County, with Imperial Dade making the move from their existing Loxley location.

“Loxley is very pleased with the amount of growth we have seen recently. Along with new development, we are also seeing existing companies like Imperial Dade continue to grow and thrive,” said Loxley’s Mayor Richard Teal. “It is exciting to see Imperial Dade expand their business as well as bring new job opportunities for our citizens,” he added.

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 65,000 customers across the United States and Puerto Rico.

Since CEO Robert Tillis and President Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the food service packaging and janitorial supplies industry, according to the company.

“Imperial Dade’s new facility will support demand across their Gulf Coast footprint and drive the growth in distribution operations in Loxley and throughout Baldwin County,” said Baldwin County Commissioner Joe Davis. “Imperial Dade’s facility expansion in Baldwin County further strengthens our place as Alabama’s leader for incoming business investment and growth,” he added.

For more information about Imperial Dade, visit imperialdade.com.