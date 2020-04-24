Company starts new initiative to help you stay comfortable and support small businesses from home

You can get a new tee shirt to lounge around the house in during quarantine while also helping small businesses you love.
Swag Store.net, based out of Tuscaloosa started the “Support Small” initiative to help local businesses across the state as they face economic hardship during this tough time.
Several small businesses in Bay Minette and Fairhope are participating.
All you have to do is click here and you can find which local business you’d like to support and purchase a shirt for 25 dollars.
Of each shirt sold, the small businesses will receive 12 dollars of that cost back, at no cost whatsoever to them.
Fairhope Snack Company says while they still are bringing in revenue with more and more people in grocery stores, every dollar helps.
“It just means a lot that people care and want to keep supporting small businesses. I remember I got my first $12 check in the mail from the first shirt, and it even tells you who buys it. Its nice. During these tough times it makes you feel good,” said Ryan Mueller, Owner of Fairhope Snack Company.
Some local small businesses participating are:
Bay Minette: Byrd’s Eagle Printing, Salon Two Eleven, Ashley Pyles Photography, Southern Gyp Boutique, Blooming Fabulous Flower Shop, Outdoor Addiction.
Fairhope: Cassie Davis Photography, Christina Lynn’s, Private Gallery Boutique, Revolution Resale, Rae’s Kitchen, Fairhope Snack Company, Mia K Designs.
The shirts are made to order, and are comfort colors brand available in four colors; yellow, blue, dark grey, and white.
They each say “Support Small” with the name of the city below.
If you are a small local business and would like to participate, you’re asked to contact Swag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.