Toll talk has reared its head again in Baldwin County. This time the Baldwin County Commission is asking voters to approve a toll authority for the final phase of the Baldwin Beach Express. It will connect the existing expressway to Interstate 65. They said it will take a toll to make it happen.
The 24.5-mile extension will cost approximately $200 million dollars to build. It’s money the county doesn’t have. Baldwin County leaders said this situation is completely different from the bridge toll discussions and has the backing of groups that were outspoken against that toll. Commissioners say the road is critical for the county’s growth and strategic plan moving forward.
“Keep in mind, we’re going from…I’ll refer to it as Buc-ee’s, on up to 31 and the idea would be to toll from 31 down to Buc-ee’s with a brand-new road and new area ultimately. Then, the road would go beyond 31 north and connect to I-65,” explained Baldwin County commissioner, Joe Davis.
Necessary studies and permitting have been done. A wetlands mitigation bank is in place. Property has been purchased. Baldwin County Engineer, Joey Nunnally said the only thing left to do is finance the project.
“There’s actually a toll study that has to be done in order for us to figure out exactly how to finance it and what the toll amounts would be in order for us to be able to go and get a bond amount,” Nunnally said.
With the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project sucking up all available federal and state funding, officials said tolling is the only way to get it done, but the only roadway a toll authority would have any power over would be the new section.
“We asked that that be put in the legislation because we know that the citizens need to understand the county government’s not trying to toll roads,” said Davis. “We’re trying to use the toll process where we need to put roads in faster than we can finance right now.”
Visitors to the area say they’d have no problem paying a toll to shorter, safe route to the coast.
“We’d probably use it all the time coming up, just like we did today coming up, instead of 59 with all that traffic,” said Juergen Lenski from Lima, OH.
The extension would also tie in to the east side of the Baldwin County Mega Site, which is still trying to land a tenant. The County Commission plans to have several public meetings ahead of the November election to answer any questions.
