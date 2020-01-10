The suspect in a series of burglaries to condominiums on Perdido Beach Boulevard in Orange Beach has turned himself in, according to police.
The Orange Beach Police Department said suspect Faith Demont Wilson turned himself in at about 3 p.m. Friday. There were 38 burglary and theft warrants for him, police said.
