Construction projects in Fairhope starting this week may cause delays for drivers

Work began Monday at Twin Beech Road and Highway 98 in Fairhope, as crews work to widen the intersection and add additional turn lanes.

The intersection will be open to local traffic only from Booth Road to 98 as work starts on the eastern side of Twin Beech, also known as County Road 44.

Officials say there will be a detour on Nichols Avenue to help reroute traffic.

City officials say the projects are a sign of the ever-growing population in Baldwin County, and the need for infrastructure to keep up.

“Its just more growing pains, all of our infrastructure. Whether that be our roads, our highways, our drainage, our water, our sewer, our electrical subsystems are being upgraded,” said Jack Burrell, Fairhope City Council President.

Construction on Twin Beech is expected to wrap up by the time school starts.

The City of Fairhope also closing the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Church Street Tuesday morning to make much needed drainage improvements.

The work is expected to wrap up there by Thursday evening.

You’re asked in the meantime to pack your patience as these improvements are made.

Make sure to keep these changes in mind for your daily commute as you can expect some delays.