FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with the city of Foley say contractors are working across the city, from early morning till dusk seven days a week, to remove the unprecedented amount of debris from downed trees left in the wake of Hurricane Sally.
They say on Sunday, Sept. 27, a total of 39 trucks, averaging 9.8 loads per day, hauled away debris. The seven day collection total was 102,000 cubic yards.
Officials say early estimates predict vegetative debris from the storm may be 550,000 – 600,000 cubic yards. Some city officials believe this estimate may prove to be low.
They say it will take several weeks to pick up everything from across the city.
On Monday, Sept. 28, the trucks also began picking up other debris, which is to be sorted into six separate categories: construction, vegetative, hazardous waste, large appliances and electronics.
Residents are asked to please not burn debris. All outdoor burning is banned in 12 counties, including Baldwin, until Oct. 31, by order of the Alabama Forestry Commission.
