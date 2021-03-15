Its a frustration we're all too familiar with.

"Working from home, as well as my kids on the internet at the same time, you suddenly have the screen jerking, and you got a lost connectivity, the kids couldn't complete their schoolwork," said Tim Doerr, who lives and works in Baldwin County.

Wi-Fi has quickly become an absolute necessity.

Parts of Baldwin County are still without high speed internet.

"This place is paradise for some, there's beaches no other place in the world like we have, but we have areas in Baldwin County, especially in Northern Baldwin County, where you can't even google the word beach, because they're no internet available," said Doerr.

After an influx of complaints this past year, Baldwin County Commission teamed up with community advocates to troubleshoot the problem.

"The fact that in Baldwin County, the population is growing faster than the infrastructure, that causes an issue," said Brian Peacock, CIS Director for Baldwin County Commission.

They are conducting their own survey, in addition to other national and statewide studies, to make sure all residents and businesses will be fully connected in the future.

We're told the results, based on data given by Baldwin County residents and businesses, will help the commission learn how and where to start, as they team up with lawmakers towards a long term plan and solution.

They are asking everyone to fill out the survey online over the next six months.

Its less than ten questions, and will only take five minutes.

