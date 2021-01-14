DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A first of its kind in Baldwin County, a mass vaccination clinic, with no appointment necessary, will be opening next week at the Daphne Civic Center.
Only healthcare workers, first responders and people 75 years or older are eligible for the vaccine, which will be administered on a first come, first serve basis. Proper identification will be required.
The dates for the mass vaccination clinic are Jan. 19, 21, 26, 28.
Gates open at 6:30 a.m. and the vaccination will be administered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Once those eligible are registered, you'll be given a time to return to the civic center for your shot.
"This is a sign of hope for our community, this is a sign of hope that we've been looking for," Baldwin County EMA Director Zach Hood said.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) says their targeting about 60 shots per hour; about 300 each of the first two days.
The plan initially is to continue getting the vaccine to those most vulnerable to COVID-19 first, but ADPH says more clinics can be expected in the coming months for more eligible groups.
If you have questions about the vaccination clinic, do not call the Daphne Civic Center. Instead, call ADPH at 1(800)270-7268.
