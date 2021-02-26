BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - COVID-19 vaccinations are available at the Highway 59 location of Walmart. Officials say vaccines are by appointment only.

According to the Robertsdale Police Department, "there are quite a few folks showing up thinking it’s like the OWA clinics."

They say this is creating more traffic in the area than expected.

Officials say appointments must be made in advance on Walmart’s website.

The north entrance to the Walmart parking lot is for vaccination appointments only and is only open to traffic traveling southbound on Hwy. 59. Those entering from the northbound lanes of Hwy. 59 should turn in at the light at CR 48 and then onto the service road that runs behind Zaxby’s and Rich’s Car Wash. Police will then direct you.

All other traffic entering the shopping center not related to vaccination appointments should also enter and exit the area at the traffic light at county road 48.

Walmart vaccination clinics began Thursday, February 25 and will run daily from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. until Monday, March 1, 2021. Police tell us they will then take two days off before beginning again.

They would like to stress that this vaccination clinic is by appointment onlny and those appointments have to be made prior to arrival. All others will be turned away.