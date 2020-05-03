LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- A man was killed in a crash on Highway 59 in Loxley on Sunday.
Police said the driver of a motorcycle died when he was involved in a wreck with another vehicle.
It happened between Black Devine Road and Hinote Glass Road. That part of the highway was shut down while crews were on the scene.
No other details about the crash have been released.
