Crews called to fire at storage facility in Baldwin County

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- Crews from several fire departments in Baldwin County were called to the Belforest community Monday night after a fire was spotted at a storage facility.

Firefighters from Belforest, Daphne, Loxley, Spanish Fort, and Fairhope responded to the scene. The fire happened at Belforest Storage Masters on County Road 64 just east of Highway 181.

After arriving, flames were seen coming through the roof, more than 20 feet high. There were also small explosions reported inside, but it is undetermined what caused them.

No injuries, but the building is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown but no storage units were caught in the flames.

Belforest Fire & State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating.