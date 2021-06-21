Crews cleanup beach as rip current risk continues after Claudette

Crews out first thing this morning along our Baldwin beaches cleaning up what Claudette left behind.

Folks in South Baldwin are not seeing any major damage.

Public works was out before the sun sweeping up parking lots covered in sand.

Red flags are still flying today as rip current risks remain high.

Beach Rescue in Gulf Shores say most people stayed out of the Gulf this weekend, as the waters were closed to the public.

They are hoping folks do the same again today, after a weekend of no rescues needed.

“People were pretty receptive of the closed waters, and then a lot of rainfall,” said Joethan Phillips, Beach Fire Rescue Chief, “we are seeing about 1-2 foot surf and rip currents still, so we do anticipate having red flags today and possibly tomorrow.”

Single red flags are flying now, but officials still encouraging folks to stay out of the water until the rip current risk decreases in the coming days.