Crews in Fairhope wrap up projects ahead of storm

Folks in Fairhope are making the most of Thursday’s sun as the first tropical system of the season hits the coast this weekend.

Construction crews throughout the city are doing the same, as they finish much needed repairs to the south bulkhead just in time.

“A lot of communities are still recovering from Hurricane Sally and Zeta, and now we’re in hurricane season again. We’re expecting a lot of rain this weekend, so we’re already as a team meeting talking about the plans we have in place, what we did well last year, and what we can do better,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

Mayor Sullivan says these repairs are a temporary fix as the city finalizes a Working Waterfront Plan funded by the Restore Act.

This as crews finish drainage work downtown which closed the intersection of Magnolia and Church Street for the past few days.

Its all part of a much larger project upgrading the city’s aging and overwhelmed infrastructure.

“For us to meet the demand of the growth we’re seeing, we have to do this infrastructure upgrade, and even if the population stayed just like it was, we have to do this. Our infrastructure is just aging and these upgrades are necessary,” said Mayor Sullivan.

City Council also approving the use of 1.9 million American Rescue Plan dollars this week to help offset water and waste water upgrades to come.

We’re told proposals for those funds are being drawn up now.