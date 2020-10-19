Crook breaks into cars in Daphne neighborhood, steals gun, police say

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A home surveillance camera captured a person breaking into unlocked vehicles in the Eagle Creek subdivision this month.
Daphne police say the suspect got away with a gun and a small amount of money. The suspect is seen wearing a hat and hoodie, walking up a homeowner's driveway the morning of Oct. 13.
“Especially when there’s valuables in the vehicle, not to mention a gun, please lock your cars," Daphne police Sgt. Jason Vannoy said. "We’re constantly harping on that and it’s a battle we’re still fighting."
If you recognize the person in the surveillance footage, call the Daphne PD Detective Unit at 251-620-0150. You can view the entire video on the Daphne Police Department's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.