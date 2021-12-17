DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- We have a great new business to tell you about in Daphne!

Crumbl Cookies had its grand opening Friday. FOX10 News anchor Lenise Ligon and meteorologist Jennifer Lambers were there for the big day.

The store is, of course, known for its fresh, gourmet cookies. They will have four specialty cookies each week, like hazelnut sea salt or even pumpkin pie flavored, and will also have classics like chocolate chip and sugar cookies. And don't worry -- cold milk is also on the menu.