DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- We have a great new business to tell you about in Daphne!
Crumbl Cookies had its grand opening Friday. FOX10 News anchor Lenise Ligon and meteorologist Jennifer Lambers were there for the big day.
The store is, of course, known for its fresh, gourmet cookies. They will have four specialty cookies each week, like hazelnut sea salt or even pumpkin pie flavored, and will also have classics like chocolate chip and sugar cookies. And don't worry -- cold milk is also on the menu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.